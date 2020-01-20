Image Source : @ZIMCRICKETV TWITTER 1st Test: Zimbabwe maintain edge over Sri Lanka after Day 2

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya completed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, but the second day of the first Test belonged to hosts Zimbabwe who ended the day in a position of strength thanks in part to a late wicket, here on Monday.

Embuldeniya, 23, returned figures of 5/114 while Suranga Lakmal took three wickets as Zimbabwe were all out for 358 on Day 2 after resuming on 189/2. Craig Ervine top-scored for the hosts with 85 while Prince Masvaure and debutant Kevin Kasuza also got fifties on the first day.

In reply, the tourists were 42/1 at the close of play with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (12) and Kusal Mendis (6) at the crease. Opener Oshada Fernando (21) was castled by pacer Donald Tiripano. Sri Lanka still trail by 316 runs.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe: 358 all out (Prince Masvaure 55, Kevin Kasuza 63, Craig Ervine 85; Lasith Embuldeniya 5/114) Sri Lanka: 42/1