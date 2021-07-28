Follow us on Image Source : WORLD NATURE CONSERVATION DAY 2021: HIST World Nature Conservation Day 2021: History and significance

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 every year. The day marks the importance of nature and environment. Special awareness campaigns are organised worldwide to acknowledge that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy human society.

World Nature Conservation Day assumes significance as the main purpose is to conserve resources that play a pivotal role in protecting Earth.

The objective behind observing World Nature Conservation Day is to introspect as a species how humans are exploiting nature. The rise in global temperature is causing an imbalance between nature and humans. It gives rise to various diseases and leads to disasters like floods.

On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made an appeal to take a pledge to conserve forests.

"This year on #WorldNatureConservationDay, let us pledge to conserve Forests. They are the foundation of sustaining People and Planet," he tweeted.

Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGs pic.twitter.com/PoJBo1iZoW

