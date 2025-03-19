Video: Moment when Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after successful splashdown NASA’s successful completion of this mission highlights the resilience and adaptability of spaceflight operations, despite unexpected challenges.

Successful splashdown in Florida: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida at around 3:30 AM IST on Wednesday (March 19, 2025), concluding their historic yet unexpectedly extended space mission. Their return aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule marked the end of a 9-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS), which was far longer than the originally planned eight-day mission.

SpaceX capsule parachutes into the Gulf of Mexico

Their SpaceX capsule made a parachute-assisted landing in the Gulf of Mexico, just hours after departing the ISS. The splashdown occurred near Tallahassee, Florida- bringing the astronauts back home after months of delays.

The mission delayed due to technical issues in the spacecraft

riginally, Williams and Wilmore were supposed to spend just a week in space after launching aboard Boeing’s new Starliner crew capsule on June 5, 2024. However, technical failures in the Starliner forced NASA to send the capsule back empty and transfer the astronauts to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for their eventual return.

Further complications with SpaceX’s capsule led to multiple postponements, extending their stay until February 2025, and additional issues delayed their return by another month.

Final clearance for return

With the arrival of their replacement crew on Sunday, March 16, 2025- NASA finally cleared Williams and Wilmore for departure. Given the unpredictable weather conditions later in the week, NASA opted for an early return window to ensure a safe journey home.

Crew members and duration in Space

illiams and Wilmore returned alongside fellow astronauts- Nick Hague (NASA) and Alexander Gorbunov (Russia), who had arrived at the ISS in the last fall. Their SpaceX capsule carried two empty seats reserved for the Starliner astronauts.

In total, Williams and Wilmore spent 286 days in space, 278 days longer than expected. Over the course of their extended mission, they circled Earth 4,576 times and travelled 195 million kilometres before safely returning home.

