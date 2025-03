Live Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore return: Astronauts have undocked, begin their journey back to Earth Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, who were stranded in the International Space Station, for almost 9 months, are set to be back to Earth. Their return mission is facilitated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore, after being stranded for almost nine months in the International Space Station, are set to return to Earth. Their return is being facilitated by Elon Musk's company, Space X. Williams, 59, and Wilmore went on what was meant to be an eight-day mission to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner in June 2024. However, technical issues including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions meant that the Starliner was unsafe for their return.

Much awaited return of Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore to Earth begins The Dragon spacecraft hatch is now closed as return of Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore to Earth begins.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore pack up, ahead of departure from ISS NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore are packing up and closing the hatches as Crew 9 prepares to depart from the ISS.

Sunita Williams thanks Trump, Musk for facilitating her return NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore expressed gratitude for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

New crew to take over responsibilities of mission from Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore The replacement crew will be given the responsibilities of the mission as Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore start their journey back to Earth.

SpaceX rocket carrying new crew docks at ISS Earlier, a SpaceX rocket carrying a new crew has docked at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a plan to bring astronauts home.