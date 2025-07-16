Union cabinet commends Shubhanshu Shukla on successful space journey Shubhanshu Shukla has conducted various experiments on the ISS and has also inspired the new generation. The results of these experiments will be helpful for India's space ambitions.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet has expressed its congratulations to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for successfully completing an important mission in space that lasted 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This achievement is being hailed as a significant moment in India’s journey in space exploration. During a meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet decided to celebrate Shukla's accomplishment as a source of pride and joy for the entire nation, reflecting India's ambitious dreams.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared this message during the meeting. He noted that the Cabinet is joining the rest of the country in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla back to Earth after his time in space. Shukla, along with three other astronauts from a private mission called Axiom-4, returned on Tuesday after spending a total of 20 days in space, with 18 of those days spent at the ISS.

Vital stepping stone towards India's ambitions

The resolution highlighted how India's successful space mission has enhanced its reputation in the field of space exploration. It referred to this achievement as an important step towards India's dreams of sending humans into space, which includes plans for the Gaganyaan mission and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25. Shukla served as the mission pilot and became the first Indian to travel to the ISS. The resolution indicated that this mission heralded a new chapter in India's space program and offered a promising glimpse into the future of space exploration.

Inspiration for a new generation

Furthermore, it noted that Shukhla's mission was not only a personal triumph but also a source of inspiration for a new generation of young Indians. The mission is expected to ignite scientific curiosity and encourage them to pursue careers in science and innovation. The Cabinet commended the Indian Space Research Organisation and the community of scientists and engineers whose relentless efforts contributed to this achievement.

Valuable insights for India’s future missions

During his time at the ISS, Shukla collaborated with the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73. He carried out important experiments in space, where gravity is much weaker. His work looked at various topics, including how muscles recover, how plants and tiny living things grow, and how well crops can survive in space. He also studied how living organisms, like certain bacteria, can survive in such unique conditions, as well as how our minds perform in a space environment. These studies aim to improve our understanding of what it takes for humans to live and work in space, which will be beneficial for India’s future space missions.

India's significant achievements

The Cabinet expressed pride in India’s recent major accomplishments, including the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023, which is celebrated as India's National Space Day. They also mentioned the launch of the Aditya-L1 Mission in 2023, which has helped improve our understanding of the sun.

These achievements showcase India's commitment to scientific excellence and self-sufficiency. The government's ongoing efforts to improve the space sector have led to impressive growth in the country's space industry. Around 300 new startups have emerged, creating many jobs and fostering a vibrant environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology development.

