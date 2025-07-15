Moment when Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 crew splashed down in California: Video SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' successfully landed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Tuesday, marking the safe return of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew, including pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

New Delhi:

The Axiom-4 mission crew, including Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has successfully returned to Earth, marking a historic moment for India in space exploration. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the team made a smooth splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego in California, around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Launched on June 25 after overcoming several delays, the mission made headlines for its groundbreaking significance. Group Captain Shukla, an accomplished IAF officer and astronaut with ISRO, etched his name into the annals of Indian space history by becoming only the second Indian to ever venture into space, following Rakesh Sharma's legendary 1984 flight. Notably, Shukla has also become the first Indian to set foot aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

