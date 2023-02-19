Tamil Nadu: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 launched from Pattipulam village

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Tamil Nadu: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 launched

Tamil Nadu: India has stepped towards one more milestone as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 on Sunday was launched. Dr Anand Megalingam, Founder & CEO of Space zone India informed that the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 is carrying a hybrid rocket and 150 PicoSAT satellites. This is the first hybrid rocket, he further stated.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023

'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 was launched from Pattipulam village; with one hybrid rocket & 150 PicoSAT satellites. This is the first hybrid rocket: Dr Anand Megalingam, Founder & CEO of Space zone India,' a tweet of ANI reads.

Hands-on training to students

Talking about the Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission Dr Anand Megalingam said that 'it is a proud moment for us.' For this mission over 500 students from government and private schools got hands-on training and developed the rocket.

'More than 500 students from Govt & private schools got hands-on training & developed the rocket. It is a proud moment for us: Dr Anand Megalingam,' a tweet from ANI stated.

ALSO READ | ISRO launches new rocket 'SSLV-D2' from Sriharikota | WATCH

ALSO READ | ISRO-NASA built 'NISAR' satellite ready to be shipped to India for launch | DETAILS

Read More Science News