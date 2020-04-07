Super Pink Moon 2020: All you need to know

Super pink moon occurs when it is closest to earth. The celestial event will take place between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. (Representational image)

To all those who have tried every way to get rid of the boredom during this lockdown period and also those who haven't, one event that will make everyone excited is the occurrence of Super Pink Moon as the celestial event is set to take place beginning from moonrise on Tuesday, April 7 and will remain visible until Wednesday morning April 8. This is going to be the second supermoon of the year which the people will be able to witness and experience wonders of space.

Super Pink Moon: When and where to watch

The super pink moon will start becoming visible from moonrise time on Tuesday evening and will become brightest at around 10:35 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), therefore, people can watch it using binoculars or naked eyes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. One amazing thing about this supermoon is that it will remain visible not just for today but people will also be able to witness it for the next couple of days.

Super Pink Moon: Will it be visible in India

In India, the super pink moon will appear on Wednesday morning at around 8:10 am, therefore, people here won't be able to witness it through naked eyes, therefore, they have to resort to the online streaming channel to witness the celestial event. However, once can use binoculars and try to get a glimpse of super pink moon between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

What is a super moon?

Super moon occurs when the distance between the moon and earth is least, means moon is closest to earth during this time and that's the reason why earth's natural satellite appears as a giant big body. The super moon will illuminate 30 percent more brighter, appear 14 percent bigger than the usual moon.

Why it is called pink moon?

The full moon in April comes during the early spring season and relates to a pink wildflower native to eastern North America. Since it will rise from the eastern side during the sunset and being closest to earth, it will appear with a slightly pink blossom around it.

How to watch super pink moon live?

People who would want to watch Super Pink Moon online can visit the YouTube channel called 'Slooh' to watch one of the extra-ordinary celestial event of the year. The YouTube channel Slooh will start live streaming it from Tuesday 7:30 pm onwards.

