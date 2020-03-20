NASA's 2024 moon mission delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : NASA.GOV Coronavirus outbreak has delayed NASA's ambitious Back to Moon mission 2024 programme. (Photo credit: Nasa.gov)

NASA's ambitious 2024 return-to-moon mission has been delayed due to the global coronavirus outbreak. According to a Reuters report, NASA's Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) was shutting down the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in nearby Hancock County, Mississippi, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. NASA chief on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of two rocket production facilities after an employee tested positive for the respiratory illness, Reuters reported.

NASA's Back to Moon mission is targeting astronauts landing on the lunar South Pole by 2024. Earlier, California announced a complete lockdown in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 positive cases in America has crossed 13,700 by the time this report was prepared.

