Super Pink Moon 2020: The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 coming in April. Check date, time

Super Pink Moon 2020: The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020. Check date, time

Super Pink Moon 2020: A treat for skygazers is approaching soon. The Super Pink Moon, the first full moon of the spring season, will be all glowing in the night skies. Check the date, time and all other details you want to know about the celestial event -- Super Pink Moon 2020.

Super Pink Moon 2020: Date, Time

Super Pink Moon 2020 will occur on April 7. The skygazers will be treated with the celestial event at 2.35 am GMT (8.05 AM IST). Even though people in India would not able to witness the event due to daylight but one can surely watch it online.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and reaches perigee, which is the point in the orbit of the moon at which it is nearest to the earth. The one approaching on April 7 is called the "Super Pink Moon 2020" but don't let the name trick you. The moon is not going to be pink-colored. But it will be a special event for moon-watchers as it will enthrall you with the brightest and biggest full moon of the year. This month's Super Pink Moon is said to be 356,907 km away from our planet.

Why is it called Pink Moon

As we mentioned, do not let the name make you believe that the moon is going to turn pink. The name refers to the pink flower (Phlox subulata) that blooms in spring in the east of North America, as per periodical Old Farmer's Alamanac. "April's full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata, commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox, which also went by the name moss pink." The April Full Moon is also called Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.