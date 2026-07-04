IND vs ENG Pitch Report: How will the surface at Old Trafford in Manchester play for the 2nd T20I?

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4th, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing as they clash in Manchester. It is worth noting that the first T20I of the series ended with the game producing no result.

Both India and England met at Chester-le-Street on July 1, and India came in to bat first. Thanks to some brilliant performances by Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube, the Men in Blue managed to post a total of 189 runs in the first innings of the game.

However, as rain disrupted the game, the second innings was not possible due to adverse weather, and the game was eventually called off. However, both teams will hope for clear weather in the second T20I, and a result to come out of the game.

Another major talking point from the game would be whether or not 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be making his senior debut for the Men in Blue, with Sanju Samson’s recent performance, Vaibhav could be in line to make his senior debut, and many eyes will be set upon the youngster after the exceptional season that he has had in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Old Trafford pitch report:

The surface at Old Trafford in Manchester is one that is heavily preferred by the bowlers. The grassy pitch helps the pacers in the early phases of the game, and the batters will need to stay patient in the early phases of the game and accelerate towards the back-end of the innings. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss could prove to be an optimal decision on such a surface.

Predicted playing XI:

England (Predicted XI): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Predicted XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

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