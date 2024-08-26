Sun’s magnetic activity complicates accurate age estimation, new study reveals

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Sun’s magnetic activity complicates accurate age estimation

Astronomers have been traditionally using helioseismology to estimate the Sun's age by analyzing the vibrations within its interior. However, recent research has highlighted a significant challenge: the Sun's magnetic activity, which follows an 11-year cycle, is skewing these age estimates.

According to the data collected from the Birmingham Solar Oscillations Network (BISON) and NASA's SOHO mission over 26.5 years, there is a noticeable 6.5 per cent difference in the Sun's age when measured at solar minimum versus solar maximum.

This discrepancy is attributed to variations in the Sun's magnetic activity, suggesting that the methods used to measure the age of other stars could also be impacted, particularly those with more intense magnetic fields.

How does magnetic activity affect the perception of the Sun’s age?

The Sun’s magnetic activity fluctuates between periods of solar minimum and maximum, significantly affecting the measurements of its age. According to a study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, during periods of high magnetic activity, the Sun’s oscillations detected by instruments like BISON and GOLF (Global Oscillations at Low Frequency) suggest a younger Sun compared to measurements taken during periods of low magnetic activity.

These oscillations, which are caused by internal waves within the Sun, change its luminosity and surface movements. Scientists use these changes to infer details about the Sun’s internal structure and age. However, the surprising impact of magnetic activity on these measurements challenges the previous assumption that magnetic activity would have little effect on helioseismology.

Implications for future stellar research

The findings have important implications for future astronomical observations. As scientists prepare for the European Space Agency's upcoming PLATO mission, scheduled to launch in 2026, they must now account for the impact of magnetic activity when measuring the age, mass, and radius of distant stars. PLATO aims to detect changes in starlight caused by transiting exoplanets and asteroseismic oscillations, similar to those observed in the Sun.

If magnetic activity significantly alters these measurements, as it does with the Sun, it may require a reevaluation of past data from missions like NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope. This new understanding presents a major challenge for the future of asteroseismology, prompting the need for new methods to ensure accurate measurements of stellar ages, especially for stars with strong magnetic activity.

