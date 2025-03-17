Starlink’s entry won’t impact India’s space industry, says IN-SPACe chairman While Starlink’s entry into India could shake up the telecom landscape, Goenka remains confident that India’s space ecosystem will remain unaffected.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite-based internet service is making strides toward entering the Indian market, but according to IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka, its presence will have no impact on India’s space industry.

His remarks come at a time when India’s leading telecom giants, Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel, announced their respective partnerships with SpaceX’s Starlink to bring its satellite internet services to the country.

No direct impact on India’s space industry

Goenka clarified that no Indian company is offering the same services as SpaceX currently, which makes Starlink’s entry a non-issue for the country’s space ecosystem.

It was on March 12, when Goenka told Moneycontrol in an interview: “What SpaceX is doing, no other Indian company is doing. Therefore, I do not see any impact on the space industry,”.

While Starlink’s presence might reshape India’s telecom sector, Goenka emphasized that the space regulator’s role does not extend to this area.

Jio and Airtel partner with SpaceX for Starlink

In a major development, Jio Platforms announced a deal with SpaceX on March 12 to bring Starlink’s satellite internet services to India. This comes just a day after Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement with SpaceX, signalling the growing interest in satellite-based broadband solutions.

However, these agreements hinge on regulatory approvals, as IN-SPACe and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have not yet granted SpaceX the necessary licenses to begin operations in India.

Regulatory hurdles and data compliance issues

Starlink had previously attempted to launch its services in India in 2021, even taking pre-orders from customers. However, it was forced to refund payments after failing to obtain the required approvals.

One of the biggest roadblocks for Starlink has been India’s strict data localization and security regulations. According to a Moneycontrol report from November 2023, SpaceX agreed to comply with India’s data security mandates, which had been a major sticking point in its approval process.

Potential benefits for rural connectivity

Despite regulatory challenges, Starlink’s services could complement India’s push for digital inclusion. Satellite-based internet can help bridge the digital divide by bringing high-speed connectivity to rural and remote areas where traditional fiber-based broadband infrastructure is limited.

The Indian government has been actively supporting satellite communication solutions as part of its Digital India mission, and if approved, Starlink’s services could contribute to these efforts.

Tariffs will not disrupt India’s space industry

Apart from Starlink, Goenka also addressed concerns about U.S. tariffs on Indian space products. He reassured that India has taken steps to minimize any disruption to its space sector despite potential trade restrictions.

"India’s space sector remains strong and will continue to grow, even if reciprocal measures are taken in response to U.S. tariffs," he said.

