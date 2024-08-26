SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission to launch on August 27 with plans for private spacewalk: All you need to know

Monday, August 26, 2024
     
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2024 16:30 IST
SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission
Image Source : SPACEX POLARIS DAWN MISSION SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission

SpaceX is reportedly preparing to launch the Polaris Dawn mission on Tuesday, August 27 (2024). This mission is set to make history by attempting the first-ever private spacewalk and sending a Crew Dragon spacecraft to its highest orbit yet. The launch is said to take place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a four-hour launch window beginning at 3:38 a.m. ET (1:08 PM IST). Initially scheduled for August 26, the launch was postponed by a day to enable the additional system checks.

Polaris Dawn Crew

The Polaris Dawn mission will carry four crew members into Earth's orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The team is led by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who is funding the mission and serving as its commander. Joining him are pilot Scott ‘Kidd’ Poteet, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, who will serve as mission specialists.

Mission objectives and highlights

Polaris Dawn mission aims at reaching an orbit of approximately 435 miles (700 Kms) above Earth, setting a new record for the highest orbit achieved by a Crew Dragon spacecraft. This orbit is significantly higher than the International Space Station's, which orbits at about 250 miles (400 Kms) above Earth. 

On the mission's second day, Isaacman and Gillis are expected to perform a 2-hour spacewalk, marking the first private spacewalk in history. During this spacewalk, they will test a newly designed spacesuit in the vacuum of space, providing valuable insights for future missions that venture beyond Earth's orbit. In addition to the spacewalk, the crew will conduct a series of science and technology experiments during their five-day stay in orbit.

How to watch the Polaris Dawn launch and Spacewalk live?

Space enthusiasts can watch the Polaris Dawn mission live as it unfolds. Both the launch and the spacewalk will be live-streamed, enabling the viewers to experience these groundbreaking events in real time. The launch webcast will begin approximately an hour before liftoff and will be available on Polaris Dawn’s and SpaceX's social media channels. 

