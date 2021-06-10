Solar eclipse thrills world's northern tier- Stunning Pics

Image Source : AP. An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto.

The top of the world got a sunrise special Thursday- a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

Image Source : AP.A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds.

This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

Image Source : AP. A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds.

Image Source : AP. A bird is silhouetted against the sun as the moon blocks part of the sun during a partial solar eclipse in St. Petersburg, Russia.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it's dead center.

Image Source : AP. The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York.

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.

Image Source : AP. A partially eclipsed sun peaks out from behind a cloud as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York.

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S. The next one is coming up in 2024.

Image Source : AP. A man wears special glasses to watch the partial solar eclipse in Trafalgar Square in London.

Image Source : AP. The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies two weeks ago.

Image Source : AP. A statue of Our Lady, Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, is silhouetted against the sky during a partial solar eclipse.

