FIR against Mamata Banerjee over remarks on Osman Hadi murder; Amit Shah reference triggers row

Kolkata:

The legal troubles of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee have intensified after a fresh FIR was registered against her over controversial remarks linked to the murder of a Bangladeshi student leader. The complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station by advocate Rinky Sen Chatterjee, who accused Banerjee of making anti-national and inflammatory statements during a public gathering. According to the complainant, the remarks had the potential to create tensions between India and Bangladesh and could adversely impact diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

What triggered the controversy?

The controversy stems from a TMC protest held at Kolkata's Dharmatala on June 2, 2026. Addressing party workers and supporters, Mamata Banerjee claimed she was aware of the complete conspiracy behind a high-profile murder in Bangladesh and knew the identities of those involved. However, she said she would not reveal the details publicly as doing so could trigger unrest in the neighbouring country. Her remarks were widely interpreted as a reference to the murder of Bangladeshi student leader Osman Bin Hadi, whose killing had generated significant attention in Bangladesh. The complaint alleges that Banerjee's comments indirectly pointed towards the role of India's Union Home Ministry and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the case.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

According to the complaint, Banerjee said: "The STF had arrested a major accused from Bangladesh. Large-scale protests took place in Bangladesh over the matter. I am not talking about another country. My point is that they entered Bengal through Meghalaya. After they arrived here, our STF arrested them. The Home Minister himself has said this. I remained silent for a long time, but today the excesses have crossed all limits, which is why I am speaking. My heart holds the truth."

The complainant has alleged that such statements were provocative and could fuel misunderstanding regarding the role of Indian authorities in a sensitive international matter.

Complaint alleges impact on bilateral relations

In her complaint, Advocate Rinky Sen Chatterjee argued that the remarks could create confusion and distrust regarding India's position in the case and potentially affect relations between New Delhi and Dhaka. The FIR reportedly accuses Banerjee of making statements that could encourage hostility and create unnecessary diplomatic friction. Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the progress of the investigation.

About Osman Bin Hadi murder case

Osman Bin Hadi was reportedly killed in Bangladesh in December last year. The case attracted considerable attention across the country and became a politically sensitive issue. According to official accounts cited by various agencies, people accused in the murder later crossed into India through the Meghalaya border and eventually reached West Bengal, where they were arrested by the state's Special Task Force (STF).

The arrests were acknowledged by Indian authorities and had previously featured in discussions surrounding cross-border crime and security cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

Political storm intensifies ahead of key battles

The latest FIR is expected to add another layer to the ongoing political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP. In recent months, both parties have repeatedly clashed over issues relating to national security, border management and India's relationship with neighbouring countries. Banerjee's latest remarks have now become the centre of a fresh political and legal battle, with reactions emerging from both sides of the political spectrum.

Why the case is being closely watched

Political observers believe the case is drawing attention not only because of the allegations involved but also due to the sensitivity of India-Bangladesh relations. Any public remarks concerning criminal investigations with cross-border implications often attract scrutiny from both political parties and diplomatic stakeholders. The controversy also comes at a time when border security and illegal cross-border movement remain key political issues in West Bengal, which adds further significance to the developments.

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