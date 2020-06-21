Solar Eclipse 2020: Locations, area -wise timings to watch the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in India | Check list

Image Source : TWITTER/XIONS JAWLINE Solar Eclipse 2020 Timing in India: The first solar eclipse of 2020 or Surya Grahan will take place on June 21.

Solar Eclipse 2020 Timing in India: The first solar eclipse of 2020 or Surya Grahan will take place on June 21. This celestial event will coincide with the summer solstice which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. Millions of people in India and the world are waiting to watch the annular solar eclipse or the 'ring of fire' that will occur today, June 21.

According to the Nehru Planetarium, it will be an annular solar eclipse during which the Moon will cover only 70 per cent of the Sun.

According to the Nehru Planetarium, will be first seen in Bhuj starting at 9:58 AM IST and will be seen ending last in Dibrugarh at 2:29 PM IST. The eclipse will begin at 10 AM IST in Mumbai. The peak of the solar eclipse will be reached at 11:37 AM IST and it will end at 1:27 PM IST.

“The the ‘ring of fire’ or the annular solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01pm in Delhi. Sun will be visible like a necklace. It will travel West to East. People can watch it via webcasts amid the COVID19 lockdown,” Director, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library said.

Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

Eclipse begins: 9.15 am

Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35 per cent

Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm

Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

Solar Eclipse 2020: Timings in India (area-wise)

Site Begins Max End duration

Dehra Dun 10:24 AM 12:05 PM 1:50 PM 14.0

Gharsana 10:12 AM 11:50 AM 1:36 PM 29.8

Kalanka 10:28 AM 12:10 PM 1:55 PM 28.0

Kurukshetra 10:21 AM 12:01 PM 1:47 PM 30.4

(The Moon will cover about 99.5 per cent area of the Sun.)

Solar Eclipse 2020: Locations where partial eclipse will be seen

Site Begins Max End %cover

Agra 10:19 AM 12:02 PM 1:50 PM 90

Ahmedabad 10:03 AM 11:41 AM 1:32 PM 82

Amritsar 10:19 AM 11:57 AM 1:41 PM 94

Bengaluru 10:12 AM 11:47 AM 1:31 PM 47

Bhuj 09:58 AM 11:33 AM 1:23 PM 86

Chennai 10:22 AM 11:58 AM 1:41 PM 46

Dibrugarh 11:07 AM 12:54 PM 2:29 PM 89

Gawahati 10:57 AM 12:45 PM 2:24 PM 84

Hyderabad 10:14 AM 11:55 AM 1:44 PM 60

Indore 10:10 AM 11:51 AM 1:42 PM 78

Jaipur 10:14 AM 11:55 AM 1:44 PM 91

Japal 10:15 AM 11:56 AM 1:44 PM 59

Jodhpur 10:08 AM 11:47 AM 1:35 PM 91

Kandla 09:59 AM 11:35 AM 1:24 PM 85

K’kumari 10:17 AM 11:41 AM 1:15 PM 33

Kochi 10:10 AM 11:38 AM 1:17 PM 40

Kolkata 10:46 AM 12:35 PM 2:17 PM 72

Leh 10:29 AM 12:06 PM 1:47 PM 87

Lucknow 10:26 AM 12:11 PM 1:58 PM 88

Mt. Abu 10:05 AM 11:44 AM 1:34 PM 87

Mumbai 10:00 AM 11:37 AM 1:27 PM 70

Naini Tal 10:25 AM 12:08 PM 1:54 PM 96

Nanded 10:11 AM 11:53 AM 1:42 PM 66

New Delhi 10:19 AM 12:01 PM 1:48 PM 95

Port Blair 11:15 AM 12:53 PM 2:18 PM 39

Pune 10:02 AM 11:40 AM 1:30 PM 67

Rajkot 09:59 AM 11:35 AM 1:25 PM 82

Shilong 10:57 AM 12:46 PM 2:24 PM 83

Srinagar 10:23 AM 11:59 AM 1:40 PM 86

Trivandrum 10:14 AM 11:39 AM 1:15 PM 35

Udaipur 10:07 AM 11:47 AM 1:36 PM 86

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage