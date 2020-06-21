Sunday, June 21, 2020
     
Solar Eclipse 2020: Locations, area -wise timings to watch the 'ring of fire' eclipse in India | Check list

Solar Eclipse 2020 Timing in India: The first solar eclipse of 2020 or Surya Grahan will take place on June 21. This celestial event will coincide with the summer solstice which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. Here's locations and area -wise timings when will see the annual solar eclipse of the year.

Updated on: June 21, 2020 9:27 IST
Solar Eclipse 2020 Timing in India: The first solar eclipse of 2020 or Surya Grahan will take place on June 21. This celestial event will coincide with the summer solstice which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. Millions of people in India and the world are waiting to watch the annular solar eclipse or the 'ring of fire' that will occur today, June 21.

According to the Nehru Planetarium, it will be an annular solar eclipse during which the Moon will cover only 70 per cent of the Sun.

According to the Nehru Planetarium, will be first seen in Bhuj starting at 9:58 AM IST and will be seen ending last in Dibrugarh at 2:29 PM IST. The eclipse will begin at 10 AM IST in Mumbai. The peak of the solar eclipse will be reached at 11:37 AM IST and it will end at 1:27 PM IST. 

“The the ‘ring of fire’ or the annular solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01pm in Delhi. Sun will be visible like a necklace. It will travel West to East. People can watch it via webcasts amid the COVID19 lockdown,” Director, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library said.

Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

  • Eclipse begins: 9.15 am
  • Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am
  • Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am
  • Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35 per cent
  • Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm
  • Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m
  • Magnitude: 0.345
  • Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

Solar Eclipse 2020: Timings in India (area-wise)

Site                  Begins             Max                 End               duration

Dehra Dun      10:24 AM       12:05 PM        1:50 PM          14.0

Gharsana         10:12 AM       11:50 AM       1:36 PM          29.8

Kalanka           10:28 AM       12:10 PM        1:55 PM          28.0

Kurukshetra    10:21 AM        12:01 PM        1:47 PM          30.4

(The Moon will cover about 99.5 per cent area of the Sun.)

Solar Eclipse 2020: Locations where partial eclipse will be seen

Site                  Begins             Max                 End               %cover

Agra                10:19 AM       12:02 PM        1:50 PM          90

Ahmedabad     10:03 AM       11:41 AM       1:32 PM          82

Amritsar          10:19 AM       11:57 AM       1:41 PM          94

Bengaluru       10:12 AM       11:47 AM       1:31 PM          47

Bhuj                09:58 AM       11:33 AM       1:23 PM          86

Chennai           10:22 AM       11:58 AM       1:41 PM          46

Dibrugarh       11:07 AM       12:54 PM        2:29 PM          89

Gawahati         10:57 AM       12:45 PM        2:24 PM          84

Hyderabad      10:14 AM       11:55 AM       1:44 PM          60

Indore              10:10 AM       11:51 AM       1:42 PM          78

Jaipur              10:14 AM       11:55 AM       1:44 PM          91

Japal                10:15 AM       11:56 AM       1:44 PM          59

Jodhpur           10:08 AM       11:47 AM       1:35 PM          91

Kandla            09:59 AM       11:35 AM       1:24 PM          85

K’kumari        10:17 AM       11:41 AM       1:15 PM          33

Kochi              10:10 AM       11:38 AM       1:17 PM          40

Kolkata           10:46 AM       12:35 PM        2:17 PM          72

Leh                  10:29 AM       12:06 PM        1:47 PM          87

Lucknow         10:26 AM       12:11 PM        1:58 PM          88

Mt. Abu          10:05 AM       11:44 AM       1:34 PM          87

Mumbai          10:00 AM       11:37 AM       1:27 PM          70

Naini Tal         10:25 AM       12:08 PM        1:54 PM          96

Nanded            10:11 AM       11:53 AM       1:42 PM          66

New Delhi       10:19 AM       12:01 PM        1:48 PM          95

Port Blair        11:15 AM       12:53 PM        2:18 PM          39

Pune                10:02 AM       11:40 AM       1:30 PM          67

Rajkot             09:59 AM       11:35 AM       1:25 PM          82

Shilong            10:57 AM       12:46 PM        2:24 PM          83

Srinagar          10:23 AM       11:59 AM       1:40 PM          86

Trivandrum     10:14 AM       11:39 AM       1:15 PM          35

Udaipur           10:07 AM       11:47 AM       1:36 PM          86

