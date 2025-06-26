Shubhanshu Shukla's first words from space: Dragon docks at ISS, India returns to human spaceflight Speaking from the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla delivered a heartfelt message to his fellow Indians, reflecting on the emotional and physical challenges of the mission and promising an exciting scientific journey ahead.

New Delhi:

Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut Group Captain at Axiom 4 Mission, has shared his first message from the International Space Station (ISS) following the successful docking of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-4 was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, completed a nearly 28-hour journey before docking with the ISS on Thursday (June 26, 2025).

From the space station, he spoke in Hindi, and this is what he stated:

Shukla said in his video message. “With your blessings and love, I have reached the International Space Station.”

Docking after delay and precision: A proud moment for India

The Dragon capsule from SpaceX experienced a series of delays before its launch, including weather updates and technical glitches. Once in space, the capsule underwent complex docking manoeuvres to align and securely attach to the ISS’s Harmony module.

At 4:03 PM IST, Mission Control confirmed soft capture followed by a hard capture, sealing the spacecraft to the ISS. The crew, including Shukla, then waited for pressure stabilisation before the hatch opened around 5:44 PM IST, allowing them to enter the station.

Initial challenges: “The head is heavy, but we’ll get used to it”

In his message, Shukla candidly shared the physical challenges of adapting to microgravity. He said, “It looks easy to stand here, but it actually isn’t. Head is heavy... but these are very small things. We will get used to this in a few days.”

Despite the initial discomfort, the excitement was palpable as Shukla promised to share his journey and upcoming experiments with the country. “Let us make this journey exciting... I am very excited for the Tricolour I am carrying with me, and I know you are too.”

What lies ahead in the Ax-4 mission?

Shukla and his three international crewmates from Hungary, Poland and the USA will be spending 14 days aboard the ISS conducting scientific experiments, including India-centric research supported by ISRO and DBT. He assured that he would keep the public updated.

He said, “I was speaking to you when I was in Dragon, and will keep talking to you in the coming time.”

Shukla concluded the video message by saying “Jai Bharat”.