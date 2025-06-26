Shubhanshu Shukla along with 3 other astronauts join ISS: Family overjoyed as India marks history The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, including India’s Shubhanshu Shukla, has successfully entered the International Space Station (ISS) after a smooth docking by the SpaceX Dragon capsule. The crew will spend 14 days onboard conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.

New Delhi:

At 8:14 a.m. EDT (5:44 p.m. IST) on Thursday, June 26 (2025), the hatch between the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS) was officially opened. The four-member Axiom Mission 4 crew floated into the orbital lab to begin their 14-day stay. The spacecraft had docked earlier at 6:31 a.m. EDT (4:01 p.m. IST) to the space-facing port of the Harmony module.

The crew includes mission commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Indian Air Force Group Captain and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, European Space Agency’s Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu from the HUNOR programme.

A historic launch and docking

The team launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12:01 p.m. IST) on June 25 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, operated by Axiom Space, is the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS and the first to carry an Indian to the space station. It also marks the first Indian human space presence since Rakesh Sharma’s flight in 1984.

Before entering the ISS, the Dragon spacecraft completed a precise series of orbital manoeuvres, culminating in a soft and then hard capture, ensuring a secure connection to the station.

Two weeks of science and global collaboration

During their time onboard, the Ax-4 astronauts will conduct various scientific experiments, educational outreach, and technology demonstrations. ISRO has also prepared food and nutrition-related experiments for Shukla, with additional joint studies planned in collaboration with NASA and the Department of Biotechnology.

The Axiom-4 mission underscores the growing role of private space missions and international cooperation in expanding human presence in low Earth orbit.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother moved to tears after the successful docking

As the Dragon spacecraft carrying Indian astronaut successfully docked with the International Space Station, Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, was seen overcome with emotion. Watching the proud moment unfold, she was seen wiping away tears of joy and pride. Her heartfelt reaction captured the significance of the occasion, as India celebrated a historic return to human spaceflight after 41 years.

“God has truly blessed our son,” says Shubhanshu Shukla’s father

Following the successful docking of Axiom Mission 4 with the International Space Station, Shukla’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed deep pride and gratitude.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and pride. The docking was successful, and our son has achieved a remarkable milestone,” he said emotionally.

He added, “We prayed every single day, and today it feels like those prayers have been answered. God has truly blessed our son. Our entire family is filled with immense happiness and thankfulness.”

Shukla’s sister says, “We had been waiting for this moment”

Reacting to the historic docking of Axiom Mission 4, astronaut Shukla’s sister, Shuchi Mishra, shared a heartfelt message of pride and emotion.

“We had been waiting for this moment for so many days and prayed daily for a successful launch and docking. Today, that dream has come true,” she said.

Expressing deep admiration for her brother’s journey, she added, “Reaching this point is no easy task—it demands relentless hard work, focus, and years of preparation. Shubhanshu gave it his all with complete dedication, and that’s what brought him here. We are immensely proud of him.”