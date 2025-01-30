Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO astronaut, to pilot Axiom Mission 4, India's first crewed ISS mission

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AXIOM_SPACE ISRO astronaut and Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla

It is the first time ever for India that ISRO astronaut and Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla has been named as pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). It will be the first crewed ISS mission by an Indian astronaut aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission, scheduled for spring 2025, will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, signifying India's growing role in global space exploration.

Crew and mission details

The Ax-4 mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who currently serves as Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space. Other crew members include:

Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) – ESA project astronaut, mission specialist

Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission specialist

Shukla's selection is not only a milestone for ISRO but also aligns with his role in India's Gaganyaan mission, the country's first indigenous human spaceflight program.

NASA's perspective on private space missions

Dana Weigel, manager of NASA's ISS Program, emphasised the importance of private astronaut missions, stating:

"I am excited to see continued interest and dedication toward private astronaut missions aboard the International Space Station. As NASA looks toward the future of low Earth orbit, private astronaut missions help pave the way and expand access to the unique microgravity environment."

Axiom Space has successfully conducted multiple private astronaut missions, including:

Ax-1 (April 2022): First private mission to the ISS, 17-day stay

Ax-2 (May 2023): Commanded by Whitson, 8-day mission

Ax-3 (January 2024): Crew spent 18 days at the ISS

Whitson on training with Ax-4 Crew

Reflecting on her work with the Ax-4 team, Whitson praised the dedication of the international crew:

"Working with the talented and diverse Ax-4 crew has been a deeply rewarding experience. Witnessing their selfless dedication and commitment to expanding horizons and creating opportunities for their nations in space exploration is truly remarkable.

NASA working to bring back stranded astronauts

While preparations for Ax-4 continue, NASA is also focused on bringing back Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the ISS for 238 days due to technical delays.

This comes after SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that former US President Donald Trump had urged him to expedite their return.

Mission goals and scientific contributions

The Ax-4 crew will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting:

Scientific research

Commercial activities

Outreach programs

This mission not only marks India's first astronaut at the ISS but also represents a joint effort between NASA and ISRO, with Poland and Hungary also sending their first astronauts.

With Axiom Space paving the way for future commercial missions, Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic flight is set to inspire a new era of space exploration for India and beyond.

Also read | Kash Patel pledges 'no tolerance for violence against law enforcement' in Senate hearing | VIDEO