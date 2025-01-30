Kash Patel pledges 'no tolerance for violence against law enforcement' in Senate hearing | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in Washington.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Director, reconfirmed his stance of zero tolerance toward violence during the Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday when he spoke to the January 6 Capitol riots. Patel underscored that violence against law enforcement should never be tolerated.

“For January 6, I have repeatedly, publicly and privately said that there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement. And anyone that commits an act of violence against law enforcement should be investigated, prosecuted, and imprisoned,” Patel stated during his testimony.

Government accountability

Besides his promises to tackle law enforcement issues, Patel vowed to expose corruption in the government, terming public service a "privilege" and promising to hold officials accountable.

“If there is any corruption, I have been the first to call it out, and I will continue to call out corruption in government service,” he asserted.

National security achievements highlighted

Patel pointed to his contributions to national security, including hostage recovery and counterterrorism efforts, when asked about his proudest achievements.

“What I am most proud of is my work in national security—protecting the no-fail mission, returning American hostages, and eliminating high-value terrorists who brought hate and destruction to our shores. I have served that mission in both Democratic and Republican administrations,” he said.

January 6 aftermath and DOJ charges

According to the US Department of Justice, over 1,350 individuals across nearly all 50 states have been charged with crimes related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The rioters stormed the building in an attempt to challenge the election results following former President Trump's loss to Joe Biden.

Patel’s background in national security and defense

Kash Patel is the former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Assistant to President Trump. In his role at the Department of Defense, he has managed the execution of major national security initiatives for a workforce of over 3 million personnel and a budget of USD 740 billion.

As a top counterterrorism official at the White House, Patel played a key role in executing the national counterterrorism strategy. His efforts contributed to the elimination of senior Al-Qaeda and ISIS leaders, as well as the safe repatriation of American hostages.

Patel’s nomination for FBI Director comes at a critical time, with debates over law enforcement policies, government accountability, and national security shaping the confirmation process.

