Trump calls DC plane crash an 'hour of anguish,' blames Obama, Biden for air safety lapses

Trump calls DC plane crash an 'hour of anguish,' blames Obama and Biden for air safety lapses

During the briefing, President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden for policies he claimed compromised air safety. He accused them of prioritising diversity over competence in hiring decisions. Trump opened Thursday's White House briefing with a moment of silence, honoring the victims of a tragic midair collision over the Potomac River.

“I put safety first. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first,” Trump stated. “They actually came out with a directive: ‘too white.’ And we want the people that are competent.”

“I’d like to request a moment of silence for the victims and their families,” Trump said, bowing his head before confirming that no one had survived the accident.

The crash, on Wednesday, involved a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger plane. He characterised it as “a dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and in our nation’s history.” He announced that the operation had now shifted from rescue to recovery.

The remarks came as federal investigators launched an inquiry into the collision, which is considered one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the US in nearly 25 years.

Trump appoints acting FAA Administrator following crash

In response to the tragedy, Trump announced the appointment of Chris Rocheleau as the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The decision comes amid growing concerns over aviation safety and regulatory oversight.

Death toll rises in Washington plane crash

All 64 people aboard the American Airlines jet, including 60 passengers and four crew members, were feared dead, authorities confirmed. The three soldiers aboard the Army helicopter did not survive.

At least 28 bodies have been recovered from the icy waters of the Potomac River, said John Donnelly, Washington, D.C.'s fire chief. The collision occurred as the passenger jet was preparing to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

"We don't believe there are any survivors," Donnelly stated. "We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."

As investigations continue, aviation officials and lawmakers are urging a comprehensive review of air traffic regulations and safety lapses that may have been involved.

