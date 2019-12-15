Scientists claim to have found 'deepest point on Earth'. Know where it is located

Image Source : AP Scientists claim to have found 'deepest point on Earth'

Developed by the scientists of the BedMachine project, the latest topographical map of Antarctica is believed to reveal the mountains, valleys, and canyons hidden under Antarctica's ice with high precision. With that, BedMachine map has also found the deepest land on Earth beneath Denman Glacier in East Antarctica.

Glaciologists at the University of California, Irvine, on its official Twitter handle said, “A team of UCI #glaciologists has unveiled the most accurate portrait yet of the contours of the land beneath Antarctica’s ice sheet: New findings will help scientists predict #climate change impact on the frozen continent.”

The deepest point on continental Earth is actually two miles (3.5 kilometers) below sea level. The world's deepest canyon on land was found beneath Denman Glacier, which earlier scientists have known for years believed to be shallow as per the previous studies. But now the new study revealed the real depth of the canyon.

Scientists came to know the depth of the hidden canyon by calculating the amount of ice that filled it and the law of conservation of mass.

“Ultimately, BedMachine Antarctica presents a mixed picture: Ice streams in some areas are relatively well-protected by their underlying ground features, while others on retrograde beds are shown to be more at risk from potential marine ice sheet instability,” said Mathieu Morlighem of the California university.

Apart from that, researchers had also uncovered the lowest exposed point on land is located at the Dead Sea shore which is 413 meters below sea level, while the lowest point on land is about 3500 meters below sea-level.

