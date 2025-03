Private lunar lander declared dead after crashing in moon's South Pole crater Intuitive Machines' private lunar lander has been declared non-operational after a failed landing near the Moon’s south pole. The mission, which aimed to deliver NASA payloads, ended after the lander missed its target by over 800 feet.

A private lunar lander operated by Texas-based Intuitive Machines has been declared non-operational after landing sideways in a crater near the Moon’s south pole, the company announced on Friday. The mission, which aimed to deliver scientific payloads for NASA and other customers, ended less than 24 hours after the failed landing attempt.