Trump on NASA stranded astronaut Sunita Williams: 'I see the woman with the wild hair...' | VIDEO US President Donald Trump sparked controversy with a joke about NASA astronauts being "stranded in space," promising, "We’re coming to get you." He also commented on astronaut Sunita Williams' 'wild hair', drawing mixed reactions.

US President Donald Trump stirred controversy with his remarks on NASA astronauts still in space, jokingly telling them, "We love you, and we’re coming to get you." While addressing a gathering, Trump criticised the Biden administration, suggesting the astronauts had been left there for too long.

'Wild hair' comment on Sunita Williams

Trump also commented on Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams, referring to her unique look in space. “I see the woman with the wild hair. She’s got a good, solid head of hair,” he said, eliciting conflicting responses on social media.

Talking further about the astronauts' extended visit, he joked, “I hope they like each other up there. Maybe they’ll fall in love.”

Trump claims Musk will bring them back

Trump also asserted that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was getting ready to recover the astronauts.

“I asked Elon if he could get them. He said yes. He’s preparing his Starship now,” Trump stated. He even joked about joining the rescue mission himself.

SpaceX starship undergoes setback

Trump's remarks came as SpaceX was dealt another setback with its Starship rocket test. The upper stage exploded in mid-air after liftoff, although the booster was caught successfully.

The upper stage was seen tumbling in a live feed before going out of signal, with reported debris falling on the Bahamas. "We lost contact with the ship," confirmed SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot, likening it to last January's similar failure.

It was Starship's eighth orbital test, launched from Boca Chica, Texas, at 5:30 p.m. (2330 GMT). Earlier attempts to launch on Monday and Wednesday had been canceled.

The accident has prompted concerns regarding the capability of SpaceX to safely bring back the astronauts, despite Trump assuring them of their impending rescue.