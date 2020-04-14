PM Modi to scientists: Work towards making a vaccine for coronavirus

In his announcement to extend the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister applauded scientists, doctors, and medicos for their efforts in India's fight against coronavirus crisis in the country. The prime minister appealed to the scientists and researchers to work towards making vaccines and drugs to cure COVID-19. He also said that once there was only one in India to test COVID-19 samples but now the testing is being done in over 220 labs across the country.

"Testing is being done in over 220 labs across India. According to the world's experience of tackling COVID-19, 1500-1600 beds are needed when cases reach 10,000. We have over 1 lakh beds in India and over 600 hospitals for treating COVID patients. We're expanding these facilities," said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

After the coronavirus infected thousands in China, the chinese researchers revealed the data of its genome, based on which several nations are trying to develop vaccine. In United States, the clinical trials of the vaccine was started early in March in Seattle.

In India, animal trials are not allowed that might come as a challenge for the Indian researchers, working to develop vaccine for coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) said that India will 'definitely' be involved in the trials of coronavirus vaccine and its manufacturing as well as scaling.

In an emailed response to India TV, WHO's spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, "India was involved in the R and I meeting (Research and Innovation) – represented by DBT (Department of Biotechnology) and ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research). India has expressed interest in joining Solidarity 1 and will definitely be involved in vaccine trials as well as manufacturing and scaling."

"Indian scientists are also working on vaccine candidates, which need further development," he added.

Earlier while briefing the media, Dr. Manoj Murhekar of the Indian Council of Medical Research said over 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage and as of now, there is no vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries after an assessment of stocks. Over 90 countries were working together to find an effective cure for coronavirus.

