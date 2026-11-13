Is Netanyahu making a final push to resume Iran war? Israel's intelligence chief's US visit sparks buzz

Mossad director Roman Gofman, a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in Washington for talks with senior officials in US President Donald Trump's administration over the Iran war. Gofman is meeting CIA Director John Ratcliffe and is also expected to travel to Miami to meet White House envoy Steve Witkoff, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

His visit comes as Netanyahu is pressing Trump to resume military operations against Iran, although the US President has so far resisted the push. Gofman's high-level meetings in Washington have sparked buzz over whether Netanyahu is making a final push to restart the war. The developments also unfold amid political uncertainty in Israel, where Netanyahu's coalition lost its parliamentary majority following the October 27 election and his rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has been tasked with forming a new government.

Netanyahu presses Trump to resume strikes against Iran

Netanyahu has been urging Trump to restart military strikes against Iran. However, the US President has so far resisted the push and wants to give negotiations with Tehran more time.

The two leaders discussed the Iran conflict during a phone call on November 5. Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that Netanyahu was pressing for renewed military action, while Trump was inclined to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.

Trump has been weighing different options, including fresh military action, a negotiated agreement with Iran, or maintaining the naval blockade and economic sanctions without returning to a full-scale war. He has also backed continuing the economic pressure campaign against Tehran, alongside Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier reports of Netanyahu's planned Iran operation

The latest developments follow reports of an earlier plan by Netanyahu and Gofman to launch an operation against Iran shortly before Israel's October 27 election.

According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, Gofman supported Netanyahu's proposed action, while other senior security officials opposed it over concerns that it could trigger a wider confrontation with Iran and potentially delay the election. The report said the United States learnt about the preparations and intervened to stop the plan.

Netanyahu's office denied the account, saying, "The Prime Minister himself made it clear in real time that an attack before the elections in Israel is not on the agenda."

An earlier Channel 12 report had also described disagreements between Netanyahu and Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the proposed operation. Zamir reportedly sought further discussions and written legal authorisation before any action could be taken. Netanyahu later dismissed the account of a confrontation with Zamir as "nonsense".

Netanyahu loses majority as Eisenkot gets mandate to form government

The discussions over Iran are unfolding as Netanyahu faces a political challenge at home. His coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the October 27 election, leaving Israel without a clear path to a new government.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has formally tasked Netanyahu's rival, Gadi Eisenkot, with forming the next government. Eisenkot has 28 days to put together a coalition, with the possibility of a two-week extension. It remains uncertain whether he can secure the numbers needed to take office.

The political uncertainty has also fuelled concerns among Netanyahu's opponents over the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. Some opposition figures fear that an escalation could disrupt Eisenkot's efforts to form a government. However, these concerns do not establish that Netanyahu intends to launch an attack for that purpose.

Netanyahu briefs Eisenkot on Iran situation

Netanyahu met Eisenkot for two hours on Thursday and briefed him on the situation involving Iran. A source close to Eisenkot said the circumstances did not warrant immediate military action.

Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment on Gofman's visit and the planned meetings.

ALSO READ:

'They will not exist any longer': Trump's stark warning to Iran over threats to Scott Bessent