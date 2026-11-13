El Nino health alert: WHO raises global emergency response to highest level, India at high risk

The threat posed by El Nino could extend far beyond extreme weather, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning of potentially serious health consequences across several parts of the world. The organisation has raised its global emergency response to Grade 3, its highest level of emergency response, citing the possible impact of the climate phenomenon between October 2026 and September 2027.

India is among the countries facing a high or very high health risk, according to WHO's global health risk assessment released on September 5, 2026. The assessment warns that much of South Asia could experience above-normal temperatures and below-average rainfall. For India, this could mean more heatwaves, water shortages, infectious diseases, malnutrition and additional pressure on an already stretched healthcare system. Here is what the warning means and which health risks the country could face.

Why has WHO raised its El Nino alert?

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon caused by an unusual rise in sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It can disrupt normal weather patterns across the world, changing both temperatures and rainfall. While some regions may face prolonged dry spells and extreme heat, others could experience excessive rainfall and flooding.

In its strategic preparedness and response plan issued on November 2, WHO said it would coordinate a Grade 3 global response from October 2026 to September 2027. The organisation estimates that it will need around $35 million for the first six months, covering the period from October 2026 to March 2027.

The response plan focuses on four broad areas: monitoring diseases and identifying outbreaks early, strengthening prevention measures, ensuring proper treatment for patients and improving coordination between healthcare services.

WHO has also clarified that El Nino does not directly cause diseases. Instead, the changes it brings to weather and environmental conditions can create favourable circumstances for infections, heat-related illnesses and disruptions to healthcare facilities.

Which diseases could become a bigger threat in India?

WHO's assessment identifies several health concerns for India, particularly those linked to extreme temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and shortages of essential resources.

Heatwaves and heat-related illnesses: Higher temperatures and longer periods of extreme heat can increase cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. People living with heart, kidney, respiratory and metabolic conditions could face particularly serious complications during prolonged heat.

Higher temperatures and longer periods of extreme heat can increase cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. People living with heart, kidney, respiratory and metabolic conditions could face particularly serious complications during prolonged heat. Dengue and malaria: Changes in temperature and rainfall can affect mosquito breeding and the spread of infections. WHO has identified dengue as a high or very high health risk for India, while malaria remains a concern in some parts of the Northeast. Water shortages could also encourage people to store water in containers around their homes, creating additional breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Changes in temperature and rainfall can affect mosquito breeding and the spread of infections. WHO has identified dengue as a high or very high health risk for India, while malaria remains a concern in some parts of the Northeast. Water shortages could also encourage people to store water in containers around their homes, creating additional breeding sites for mosquitoes. Leptospirosis and waterborne infections: Flooding, heavy rainfall and poor sanitation can expose people to contaminated water, increasing the risk of leptospirosis. Floods can also contaminate drinking water sources and contribute to the spread of other waterborne diseases.

Flooding, heavy rainfall and poor sanitation can expose people to contaminated water, increasing the risk of leptospirosis. Floods can also contaminate drinking water sources and contribute to the spread of other waterborne diseases. Food shortages and malnutrition: Reduced rainfall and drought conditions can affect agricultural production, food supplies and livelihoods. Children under five, along with pregnant and breastfeeding women, could face a greater risk of malnutrition if food availability declines.

Reduced rainfall and drought conditions can affect agricultural production, food supplies and livelihoods. Children under five, along with pregnant and breastfeeding women, could face a greater risk of malnutrition if food availability declines. Pressure on hospitals and health services: Extreme heat, droughts and floods can damage healthcare infrastructure, interrupt medicine supplies and make it harder for patients to access treatment. People with diabetes, heart disease and kidney conditions may also struggle to maintain regular medical care when health services are disrupted.

How could El Nino affect India's monsoon?

India's agriculture and everyday life depend heavily on the southwest monsoon. Any significant change in rainfall patterns can therefore have consequences for farming, drinking water supplies and public health.

According to a government assessment shared in Parliament in August 2026, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast below-normal rainfall for the 2026 southwest monsoon. Its revised estimate placed seasonal rainfall at around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error margin of 4 per cent.

However, El Nino does not automatically mean that the Indian monsoon will fail. Its influence depends on several factors, including the strength and timing of the phenomenon and other climate conditions, such as the Indian Ocean Dipole.

A shortage of rainfall could worsen drinking water availability, affect sanitation and damage agricultural output. At the same time, sudden spells of heavy rain and flooding in some areas could increase the risk of mosquito-borne and waterborne infections. This means different parts of the country could face different challenges during the same period.

Who is most vulnerable to El Nino-related health risks?

The health impact of El Nino is unlikely to be the same for everyone. WHO has warned that children, pregnant women, elderly people, persons with disabilities and those already living with serious medical conditions could face greater risks.

People from economically weaker households, urban slums and remote communities may also be more exposed because access to safe drinking water, sanitation, cooling facilities and healthcare services can be limited.

Outdoor workers are another vulnerable group. Farmers, construction workers and people working on roadsides may have to spend long hours in the open, increasing their exposure to extreme heat.

The consequences may extend beyond physical health. Loss of employment, displacement and food shortages can also affect mental well-being, particularly among families already facing financial difficulties.

What steps has WHO recommended to prevent a health crisis?

WHO has called on countries to follow an 'Anticipate-Mitigate-Respond' approach. This means identifying possible threats in advance, reducing the risks before conditions worsen and ensuring that healthcare systems can respond quickly when emergencies occur.

The organisation has outlined several measures for governments and health authorities:

Strengthen disease surveillance and early warning systems to identify infections and outbreaks quickly.

Step up prevention efforts against climate-sensitive diseases, particularly dengue and malaria.

Ensure hospitals have adequate stocks of essential medicines and the necessary medical facilities.

Prepare healthcare centres to treat patients suffering from heat-related illnesses during periods of extreme temperatures.

Improve access to safe drinking water and strengthen sanitation systems.

Establish better coordination between meteorological departments, health authorities and disaster management agencies.

Educate people about protection from extreme heat, safe drinking water, food hygiene and measures to prevent mosquito bites.

Why does India need to prepare early?

WHO's Grade 3 response highlights how climate-related events can create challenges that go well beyond weather conditions. India could face several pressures at the same time, including extreme heat, water shortages, infectious diseases, food insecurity and increased demand for hospital services.

However, the warning does not mean that a health emergency is certain to occur across every part of the country. The impact of El Nino can vary from region to region, depending on local weather conditions and the level of preparedness.

Early disease detection, hospitals equipped to handle emergencies, reliable drinking water supplies and public awareness will therefore be important in limiting the possible damage. Timely action by health authorities and communities could help reduce the health risks associated with the phenomenon.

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