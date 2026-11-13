23 dead in traveller-truck collision in Assam's Kaziranga, rescue ops on; CM Himanta 'deeply distressed'

New Delhi:

At least 23 people lost their lives after a traveller collided with a truck in Assam's Kaziranga, the police said on Friday. The collision took place on National Highway (NH) 715 at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range when the speeding bus that was carrying more than 30 people crashed into the truck.

The incident left many others injured, who have been admitted to the Kohora Model Hospital for treatment. Officials, though fear that the death count many rise as many others are critically injured, who were referred to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

According to officials, the traveller was carrying around 35 passengers, including many college students. Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot immediately after the accident, launching a rescue operation. Multiple ambulances were also rushed to evacuate the injured.

"We are all at the spot, and bodies are being retrieved from the bus, so the number of deaths is likely to rise," Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka told news agency PTI.

CM Himata 'deeply distressed'

They are trying to ascertain the exact cause that led to the accident. Meanwhile, several videos and photos have also gone viral on social media, showing the dramatic visuals from the site. The visuals showed the people, including college students, lying on ground, as locals rush to rescue the victims.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is deeply distressed by the accident, adding the state government's priority is to rescue the injured and ensure that they are provided the best possible medical care. He said Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, is at the spot, overseeing the relief arrangements.

"I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," he said on X.

Meanwhile, Bora suggested the traveller violated traffic regulations and was at a high speed, leading to the accident.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," PTI quoted Bora as saying.

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