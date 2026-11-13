CM Yogi Adityanath holds high-level BJP meet over 2027 UP polls, stresses focus on women, youth voters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined on Friday that focus must be made on women and youth voters, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to return to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Chairing a high-level meeting with party's senior leadership, including BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Pankaj Chaudhary, in Lucknow amid his claims over 'deleted Hindu voters' in electoral rolls, Adityanath emphasised that the party workers must remain united and coordinate with each other to reach out to the voters.

The chief minister also told BJP workers to ensure that those who reside outside Uttar Pradesh must return to the state caste their votes whenever the assembly elections are held next year. Those who have been left out of the electoral rolls need to be included, Adityanath has pointed out.

Adityanath's missing Hindu voters claim

The high-level meeting was held amid Adityanath's claims that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were deleted from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. He also highlighted that the population of Muslim voters has increased by 1.63 per cent, adding the BJP will raise this issue in front of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

But Adityanath's assertion has stirred a massive controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav asking how does the chief minister know that 1.27 crore voters were removed from the electoral rolls. He also accused the BJP and the poll body of colluding with each other for the upcoming assembly polls.

'Adityanath's assertion intended to spread fear'

Speaking at media briefing on Friday in Lucknow, Akhilesh described Adityanath's assertion as a move to spread fear among the people. He called it a 'very calculated conspiracy' to manipulate the turnout and polling on the day of casting ballots.

"The BJP is now planning to bring in individuals from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other parts, and have them registered as voters in Uttar Pradesh," the former chief minister claimed.

"They plan to make sure that the final voter list available inside the polling booth differs from the one outside. When a voter arrives to cast their ballot, they will be turned away on the pretext that their name is missing from the list," he said, emphasising that air-tight arrangements must be put in place at every polling station to ensure not one eligible voter is denied the right to exercise their franchise."

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