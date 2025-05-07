PM Modi highlights India’s remarkable space journey from 1963 rocket launch to Moon’s South Pole In a special video message at the Global Conference on Space Exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on India's incredible journey from launching its first rocket in 1963 to becoming the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.

New Delhi:

In a heartfelt message aired at the Global Conference on Space Exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the world that space is more than a scientific goal, it's a shared human journey powered by courage, curiosity, and innovation.

"Space is not just a destination. It is a declaration of curiosity, courage and collective progress," PM Modi said in his pre-recorded speech, adding that India’s growing presence in the cosmos mirrors these values.

From 1963 Rocket to the South Pole of the Moon

PM Modi retraced India's space legacy, beginning with the humble launch of a sounding rocket from Thumba, Kerala, in 1963. Fast forward to 2023, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic feat by becoming the first mission to land near the Moon’s south pole—a location rich in scientific value and unexplored potential.

India's Space Missions Carry a Nation’s Dreams

Highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of India’s space missions, the Prime Minister said, “Our rockets carry more than payloads. They take the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.” This statement captures the collective pride and aspirations of the Indian people who have supported ISRO’s vision over the decades.

Global Recognition of ISRO’s Progress

India’s alumni in the space sector now contribute to global scientific milestones, and ISRO has grown into a reliable launch partner for many countries, offering cost-effective and precise missions. PM Modi’s message is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to peaceful space exploration and international cooperation.

India’s space future: A vision beyond boundaries

As PM Modi concluded his message, he emphasised that India’s space journey is far from over. With upcoming missions to the Sun (Aditya-L1), Venus, and human spaceflight through Gaganyaan, the nation is set to break more barriers and inspire the world. India’s success in space is not just a national achievement but a testament to global collaboration and the limitless potential of human ambition. The path ahead is vast, but with ISRO leading the charge, the sky is no longer the limit — it’s just the beginning.