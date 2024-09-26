Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Param Rudra Supercomputer: How will it help in accurate weather forecast, AI and more | EXPLAINED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over three indigenously manufactured PARAM Rudra supercomputers to the nation, marking a major step in India’s quest for self-sufficiency in supercomputer technology. PARAM Rudra systems are equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and software, and most components are manufactured and assembled within India.

Resources for research and science

PARAM Rudra is designed for high-speed computation and simulation, supporting research in various areas such as weather forecasting, climate modelling, chemical discovery, materials science, artificial intelligence, etc. This computer and this advanced system will enable researchers to solve complex problems and make groundbreaking discoveries.

Submissions to major Indian laboratories

PARAM Rudra supercomputers have been installed in major scientific centers like Pune, Delhi and Kolkata. The Giant Meter Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will use a supercomputer to investigate Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astrophysical phenomena. The Inter-University Accelerator Center in Delhi will focus on advancing research in physical sciences and nuclear physics. Meanwhile, the S N Bose Center in Kolkata will conduct advanced courses in physics, cosmology and earth sciences.

Supports national supercomputing missions in India

These supercomputers are being developed under India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to strengthen the country’s computing infrastructure. This mission seeks to meet the growing demand for computing by students, researchers, MSMEs and start-ups. This is the first step towards greater development of India.