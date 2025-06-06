OpenAI Academy launches in India to boost AI education nationwide: All you need to know about the program The content will first be available in Hindi and English, with plans to expand into other regional languages later on. It will provide a blend of digital and in-person learning experiences.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Information Technology, recently announced the launch of the OpenAI Academy India. This initiative marks the company's first international expansion of its educational platform, designed to enhance access to AI education and tools. The organisation aims to leverage India's burgeoning developer community, digital infrastructure, and network of startups and innovators. As part of this partnership, OpenAI and the IndiaAI Mission have signed a memorandum of understanding to define their shared goals. The OpenAI Academy India will support the 'FutureSkills' pillar of the IndiaAI Mission by broadening access to AI skills training for a diverse audience, including students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners.

The program will offer a mix of digital and in-person learning tailored to meet the needs of the Indian population, with content available in both English and Hindi, along with plans for additional regional languages in the future. OpenAI intends to collaborate with the IndiaAI Mission to integrate its educational resources into the Future Skills platform. Furthermore, OpenAI's content will be made available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform to assist in building the capacity of government officials, initially in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to four other regional languages later.

Periodic webinars and in-person workshops will be conducted by OpenAI's domain experts and partners across six cities. The organisation plans to provide up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 fellows or startups approved by the IndiaAI Mission. Additionally, OpenAI is set to organize hackathons in conjunction with the IndiaAI Mission, where winning participants will have the opportunity to travel internationally for an OpenAI Dev Day.

OpenAI is also committed to training one million teachers in the use of Generative AI technology and will hold hackathons across seven states, targeting approximately 25,000 students, as stated in a recent release.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed that this initiative represents a significant advancement toward their shared objective of making knowledge and technology more accessible. He emphasised the importance of making the latest AI frameworks and tools widely available to help startups, developers, and researchers build more effectively and rapidly.

Jason Kwon, the Chief Strategy Officer of OpenAI, remarked on India's reputation as one of the most dynamic countries for AI development, highlighting the remarkable speed of adoption and innovation. He expressed pride in partnering with IndiaAI to launch the OpenAI Academy India, aiming to empower more individuals with the confidence and skills to utilize AI meaningfully in their work and communities.

The platform will feature a vast array of free educational content, including a Knowledge Hub filled with videos, tutorials, hands-on modules, expert-led workshops, virtual events, and peer-based learning groups that facilitate collaboration and real-world application.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Series gets huge discount, now starts at Rs 35,000: Where to buy

Inputs from PTI