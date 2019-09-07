Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science News
  4. ISRO takes Chandrayaan-2 setback in stride, says will continue contribution to lunar science

ISRO takes Chandrayaan-2 setback in stride, says will continue contribution to lunar science

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday, put up a brave front and confidently stated that it will continue to contribute to lunar science. In early hours of Saturday (September 7), ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission suffered a setback as agency lost communication contact with Vikram lander. However, the orbitter is still revolving around the moon.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2019 19:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

ISRO has taken Chandrayaan-2 setback in its stride

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday, put up a brave front and confidently stated that it will continue to contribute to lunar science. In early hours of Saturday (September 7), ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission suffered a setback as agency lost communication contact with Vikram lander. However, the orbitter is still revolving around the moon.

(More to follow)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryEXPLAINED: Why Chandrayaan 2 is still a success even after moon lander lost connection Next Story  