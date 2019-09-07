ISRO takes Chandrayaan-2 setback in stride, says will continue contribution to lunar science

Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO has taken Chandrayaan-2 setback in its stride

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday, put up a brave front and confidently stated that it will continue to contribute to lunar science. In early hours of Saturday (September 7), ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 moon mission suffered a setback as agency lost communication contact with Vikram lander. However, the orbitter is still revolving around the moon.

Indian Space Research Organisation: The success criteria was defined for each&every phase of the mission & till date 90 to 95% of the mission objectives have been accomplished & will continue contribute to Lunar science , notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander. pic.twitter.com/yIlwhfpnPw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

