Who is ISRO Chairman K Sivan? Check out lesser known facts about him

Image Source : AP IMAGES ISRO Chairman K Sivan

He was shaking when climbed the steps of viewing gallery at ISRO's ISTRAC centre in Bengaluru. Seated there was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Moments ago, communication contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander had been lost. But ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan went up to the PM, briefed him about the situation and such was his state that eminent scientists around him had to support him as he walked back. A brief setback had shaken him in sorrow.

K Sivan has come a long way, from being born in a farmer family to heading ISRO, India's premier space research organisation. But setback to Chandrayaan-2 upset him. After all, he and hundreads of other scientists were working tirelessly to make India, the first country to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

Here are some lesser known facts about K Sivan

Before he became ISRO chief, K Sivan headed Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. His contribution has been instrumental in the development of cryogenic engines.

62-year-old Sivan was born in a village in Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu. He studied in a government school

He graduated from ST Hindu College in Nagarcoil. He was the first graduate in his family.

He earned his bachelors in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology. He completed his PhD from IIT Bombay in the year 2006.

On joining ISRO, Sivan contributed significantly in the development of Polar Synchronous Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

He joined ISRO in the year 1982

K Sivan is a decorated scientist. He has received many awards including Dr Vikram Sarabhai Research Award, ISRO Merit Award and Dr. Biren Roy Space Science Award

Dr Vikram Sarabhai Research Award in 1999, ISRO Merit Award in 2007, and Dr. Biren Roy Space Science Award in 2011.

He was previously Secretary of Department of Space and Chairman of Space Commission.

K Sivan has been part of many important projects like development of GSLV MK 3, PSLV, GSLV

K Sivan broke down as he faced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM, then hugged and consoled him. The heart touching video has gone viral. Watch the video below.

EXPLAINED: Why Chandrayaan 2 is still a success even after moon lander lost connection

Watch | PM Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2 setback