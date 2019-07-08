First images of Chandrayaan-2, Pragyaan rover out; to lift off next week

Image Source : ISRO The mission with an estimated budget of Rs 1,000-crore will carry an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a moon rover called Pragyaan.

The first images of India's ambitious moonshot Chandrayaan-2 satellite are out. The satellite will be launched on July 15 from Sriharikota using the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark 3, the country's most powerful rocket.

The mission with an estimated budget of Rs 1,000-crore will carry an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a moon rover called Pragyaan.

According to ISRO, the motive is to soft land on the moon surface in the first week of September. The integrated spacecraft will be put on the launch vehicle and the rocket will be rolled onto the launchpad.

The satellite is made in India and it weighs approximately 3.8 tonnes and carries a suite of 14 scientific experiments.

The orbit will capture the surface of the moon and map the minerals on the moon. While the lander -- weighing 1,471 kg -- will measure the presence of moon-quakes and the temperature of the moon's surface, the rover will analyse the lunar soil.

"Soft landing on the moon would be the most terrifying aspect of the mission as India has never attempted soft landing on another heavenly body," ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He added: "India is going where no country has ever gone before, very close to South Pole of the moon on the near side and this prestigious national mission should unveil many secrets of the moon."

If India does get successful in soft landing on the moon, it will become the fourth country to do so -- after the US, Russia, and China.

