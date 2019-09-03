Chandrayaan 2 Update: Vikram lander inches closer to moon; completes first de-orbiting manoeuvre

Image Source : ISRO The primary objective of Chandrayaan 2 is to showcase the ability to soft-land on the lunar surface and operate a robotic rover on the surface. Isro's mission will help in studies of lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, the lunar exosphere, and signatures of hydroxyl and water ice.

Chandrayaan 2 latest update: The first de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 03, 2019) beginning at 0850 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO announced in a post.

The duration of the de-orbiting maneuver was 4 seconds.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

The next de-orbiting operation is scheduled on Wednesday between 3.30 a.m - 4.30 a.m.

What's the time of Chandrayaan 2's moon landing?

Vikram is scheduled to roll out Pragyaan, a six-wheeled rover, after making a soft landing on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1.30 a.m. to 2.30 a.m. Pragyaan will carry out the research for which it was designed.

On Monday afternoon, moon lander, Vikram got separated from its mother spacecraft Chandrayaan-2. Meanwhile, the Orbiter will continue to fly around the moon for the next one year.

On July 22, the Rs 978-crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into space by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style launch.

