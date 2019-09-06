Chandrayaan-2: Pragyan rover will have company on moon, won't be only thing moving on lunar surface

Chandrayan-2

bIndia is set to achieve another milestone with Chandrayaan-2 in a few hours when Vikram, the lander lands on the lunar surface. Vikram will then let out Pragyan, the rover that will carry out experiments on the moon's surface as it moves around.

Interestingly, Pragyan will not be the only thing moving around on the dusty lunar surface.

No aliens have not invaded the moon.

But there will be another rover moving on the surface of the moon. This rover belongs to China. It seems Pragyan is going to have company.

Yutu-2 rover is part of China's Chang'e 3 mission to the moon. This rover was launched in the sky on December 1, 2013, and landed on the moon on December 14, 2013.

But do not expect a Star Wars-like showdown between Pragyan and Yutu-2 on the lunar surface because both of them will be busy conducting scientific experiments they are tasked with by respective space agencies.

It is usual for high-tech gizmos of several countries to be around each other in vast reaches of space or even on a single planet or in this case, a satellite.

In 2014, ISRO's Mangalyaan orbitter was successfully placed in an orbit around Mars. At the same time, NASA's Curiosity rover was already on the surface of Mars. Both Mangalyaan and Curiosity greeted each other on Twitter with Mangalyaan going, "Howdy...I'll be arround".

Mangalyaan was orbitting Mars at that time.

It will be interesting to see Pragyan and Yutu-2 striking up a conversation.

Pragyan is supposed to land on the surface of the moon in less than 12 hours.

Click Here for Live updates on Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

Watch | Entire nation pray for Chandrayaan's successful landing on moon