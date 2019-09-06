Friday, September 06, 2019
     
Chandrayaan-2 LIVE UPDATES: Vikram set for historic touchdown on moon's south pole

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will wake up to unbridled enthusiasm. A few hours but a million hopes pinned on India's second moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- that has the entire world on tenterhooks. The golden moment, at 1:55 am on September 7, is set to bring glory to India with the moon touchdown.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 8:12 IST
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing Live Updates: At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will wake up to unbridled enthusiasm. A few hours but a million hopes pinned on India's second moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 --  that has the entire world on tenterhooks. The golden moment, at 1:55 am on September 7, is set to bring glory to India when 'Vikram' the lander will touchdown on moon's south pole. It will be after a journey of 48 days that Chandrayaan-2 will make a final descend towards moon's surface. A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the 'Vikram' lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.

ISRO's moon landing operation is the most critical, complex and challenging phase of the whole Chandrayaan-2 mission. The procedure of the soft landing beginning at around 0140 hours IST on September 7 will continue for 15-long minutes. It will touch-down the lunar surface at around 0155 hours IST. 

Why is the landing taking place on the moon's south pole? Well, the south polar region of the moon has remained untouched by sunlight for billions of years. More so, its elemental and positional advantages make it a suitable pit stop for future space exploration. The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission The mission will also help gain better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface.

CHANDRAYAAN-2 MOON LANDING: LIVE UPDATES

7:16 am: The soft landing of Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander on lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday. This will be followed by the Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

WATCH | Entire nation pray for Chandrayaan's successful landing on moon

