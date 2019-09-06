11 giant leaps taken by mankind in Space

Mankind has come a long way from the stone age to the modern-day world where it will not be an exaggeration to call it a space age. Curiosity to learn more and reach new levels has been a symbol of mankind.
In the last 100 years, countries around the world have invested heavily in space ventures and missions.
Here are the biggest achievements of all time in space.
- First Human in Space: On April 12,1961, Mankind flexed its muscles and put a man into the space. Yuri Gagarin of the USSR became the first man to reach out in space.
- First Woman in Space: It took only 2 years for the USSR to put a woman in Space as Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to travel into space in the year 1963.
- First Space Walk: Once again the USSR for the first to have its man to walk in space. Alexey Leonov became the first man to space walk in the year 1965.
- Apollo 8: In 1968, Mankind travelled farthest from Earth than it had ever done before. This time it was USA’s turn. Apollo 8 circled around the moon and came back to Earth.
- First Man on Moon: In 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first man to step on moon. This was an iconic moment for mankind. His famous words are still symbolic of what man can achieve – One small step for man, One giant leap for mankind.
- First Joint Space mission: In the year 1975, when the cold war tensions had calmed down a bit, USA and USSR put men in the orbit in a joint mission.
- First Space Station: A decade after a man first travelled to space, first Space Station was built by the USSR. It was called the Salyut 1. It was built in 1971.
- First Reusable Spaceship: In the year 1971, NASA built its first reusable space plane and made its first flight into space. It was named – Columbia.
- First Crew at International Space Station: In the year 2000, the International Space Station welcomed its first crew.
- China Joins the Club: China became the third country to put a man in space. In the year 2003 Spaceflyer Yang Liwei went into space.
- Chandrayaan-2: India’s historic space mission will land on the unexplored south pole of the moon.