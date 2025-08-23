National Space Day 2025: This year's theme has confidence of past and resolve of future, says PM Modi India is celebrating National Space Day today, August 23. This day commemorates the successful landing of the Vikram lander in the Moon's southern polar region.

India is celebrating its second National Space Day today, August 23, 2025. This day commemorates the successful landing of the Vikram Lander from the Chandrayaan mission on the Moon's southern polar region, a feat achieved exclusively by India.

This year's celebration is especially significant as it marks the first time India has sent an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). The theme for this year's National Space Day is 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan'.

Prime Minister Modi's address

During an event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, highlighting India's growing prominence in the space sector. He said, "I wish you all a very Happy National Space Day. This time, the theme of Space Day is 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan'. It has the confidence of the past as well as the resolve of the future. Today, we are seeing that in such a short time, National Space Day has become an occasion of enthusiasm and attraction among our youth. This is a matter of pride for the country".

India's leadership in space

He also spoke about India's leadership in the field, mentioning the recent International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. He noted, "Recently, India has also hosted the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics. About 300 youth from more than 60 countries participated in this competition. Indian youth also won medals. This Olympiad is a symbol of India's emerging leadership in the space sector. I am happy that ISRO has also taken initiatives like the Indian Space Hackathon and Robotics Challenge to increase the interest of young friends towards space".

Modi praised ISRO's consistent achievements, stating, "Achieving new milestones one after another in the space sector has become the nature of India and Indian scientists. Just two years ago, India became the first country to create history by reaching the South Pole of the Moon".

Shubhanshu Shukla space mission

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the ISS. "We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space," Modi said. "Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolor on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolor, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India. To take these dreams forward, we are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool. Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion".

Cutting-edge technologies

PM Modi said that India is making rapid progress in cutting-edge technologies like semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. Soon, with the hard work of our scientists, India will launch its Gaganyaan mission and build its own space station.

Boosting the private sector

PM Modi said there was a time when the space sector was restricted, but those shackles have been removed. He explained that opening up the sector to private companies has led to over 350 space technology startups that are now driving innovation. He also mentioned that the first PSLV rocket built by the private sector will be launched soon, along with India's first private communication satellite. He emphasized the importance of self-reliance, noting that India is also preparing to launch an Earth observation satellite constellation through a public-private partnership.

Space tech and daily life

Space technology is now being integrated into Indian governance to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. The Prime Minister highlighted its use in various areas, including:

Satellite-based assessments for crop insurance.

Providing information and safety to fishermen.

Disaster management.

Utilising geospatial data for the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Challenges for the future

On National Space Day, Prime Minister Modi issued a challenge to the country's space startups, asking them to create five unicorns in the space sector over the next five years. He also challenged the private sector to increase India's launch capabilities from five rockets per year to 50 rockets per year, or "one rocket every week," within the next five years.

