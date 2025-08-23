National Space Day: India to have its own space station by 2023, says ISRO chief Narayanan also hailed PM Modi and Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS visit, asserting that it was the former’s idea that someone should be sent to ISS before sending a 'Gaganyatri' to space through our rocket.

New Delhi:

ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Saturday announced multiple forthcoming missions of the space agency while addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Space Day in New Delhi. Narayanan said India will have its own space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035 and the first module will be lifted off by 2028.

He said PM Modi has given approval for a Next Generation launcher and India will land on the moon by 2040.

India to match all major space programs of world by 2040

He said India’s space program will be at par with any other space program of the world by 2040.

"Based on his direction and vision, we are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission. We are going to have a Venus Orbiter Mission. We are going to have a space station called BAS by 2035, and the first module will be lifted off by 2028. The Prime Minister has given approval for an NGL (Next Generation Launcher)... By 2040, India will land on the moon and we are going to bring back safely. Thereby by 2040, Indian Space Program will be at par with any other space program of the world, " he said.

ISRO chief hails PM Modi

Narayanan also hailed PM Modi and Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS visit, asserting that it was the former’s idea that someone should be sent to ISS before sending a 'Gaganyatri' to space through our rocket.

"One of the major achievements is sending one of our 'Gaganyatris' to the International Space Station. It is again the Prime Minister to be thanked. It was his idea that before sending a 'Gaganyatri' to space through our rocket, we should send one of them to the ISS. His vision led to great success today... Shukla Ji has gone to the ISS and come back safely... Three of his colleagues cannot be forgotten. There are four people, the four 'Gaganyatris'. I used to say all four people are equally important to us. Finally only one person got the opportunity," he said.