NASA's Webb Telescope spots hidden, tiny Moon orbiting Uranus New moons orbiting Uranus are small, measuring just 10 kilometers wide. They were observed using infrared cameras.

New Delhi:

The Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new, tiny moon orbiting Uranus. The new moon, announced by NASA on Tuesday, is estimated to be only 10 kilometers wide. It was observed by the telescope's near-infrared camera during observations in February.

Scientists believe it remained hidden for so long, even eluding the Voyager 2 spacecraft during its flyby about 40 years ago, due to its faintness and small size.

Uranus has 28 known moons, which are named after characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. About half of these moons are smaller and orbit the planet at a closer range. This latest addition, which is still unnamed, brings the planet's total moon count to 29.

Pool of 40 to 50 astronauts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the need for India to build a team of 40 to 50 astronauts for upcoming space missions. This announcement followed a meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned to Earth after spending 20 days in space. A video showcasing their discussion, which took place on Monday evening, was released the next day.

Shukhanshu is notable for being the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission, where he shared his experiences, including how he adapted to living in a weightless environment and conducted experiments.

During the meeting, Modi emphasised the importance of having more astronauts, describing Shukla's journey as just the beginning of more exciting missions to come. He shared his belief that Shukla's experience would spark greater interest in space exploration in India. The Prime Minister pointed out that India is preparing for two significant projects: the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space, and the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, also known as the Indian Space Station.

Shukla also mentioned to the Prime Minister that the Gaganyaan project is attracting a lot of attention worldwide. He shared that his fellow crew members were so impressed that they asked for autographed notes, expressing their desire to witness and be part of future Indian space launches.

