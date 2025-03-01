NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope to launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 for deep space exploration Alongside SPHEREx, NASA will also launch PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), a mission with four satellites focused on studying the Sun's outer atmosphere and solar wind dynamics. Together, these missions will enhance our understanding of both deep space and the solar system.

NASA’s SPHEREx mission launched: NASA's cutting-edge infrared space telescope, SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer), is scheduled for launch on February 28. The $488 million mission will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Designed to scan the entire sky in infrared light, the telescope will study over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way, focusing on regions too distant or faint for conventional telescopes.

Unraveling the secrets of the universe

NASA states that SPHEREx's primary goal is to study cosmic inflation, the rapid expansion that occurred within the first second of the Big Bang. By mapping large-scale structures across the universe, the mission will help scientists understand galaxy formation and evolution. It will also track icy molecules in interstellar space, offering insights into the origins of water and organic compounds essential for life.

Advanced technology for deep space research

Weighing approximately 500 kilograms, SPHEREx operates on 270-300 watts of power and is equipped with a spectrophotometer capable of detecting 102 different wavelengths of light. This technology enables the telescope to analyze the chemical composition of distant celestial objects. According to James Fanson, Project Manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the mission is expected to lead to unexpected discoveries.

Shared mission with solar research satellites

SPHEREx won’t be the only payload on this launch. It will be accompanied by PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), a NASA mission consisting of four satellites designed to study the Sun's outer atmosphere and solar wind dynamics. Together, these missions will expand our understanding of both deep space and our solar system.

