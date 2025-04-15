NASA reveals strategy to protect Earth from asteroid threats: What you should know NASA recently tracked asteroid 2024 YR4, which initially showed a 3 per cent chance of hitting Earth in 2032. New data shows it's no longer a threat, but the incident highlights the need for strong planetary defense.

New Delhi:

NASA has shared an important update on how it plans to defend Earth from potential asteroid collisions. A recent scare involving asteroid 2024 YR4 has reignited global concerns about space rocks that could hit our planet in the future.

Asteroid 2024 YR4: A Potential Threat?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 made headlines after NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) reported a 3 per cent chance it could strike Earth on 22 December 2032. This was the highest impact probability recorded for an asteroid of its size.

The 60-meter-wide asteroid, shaped like a flat disc, rotates every 20 minutes and likely originated from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It comes close to Earth every four years.

What observations revealed

NASA’s team at the Gemini South Observatory in Chile observed the asteroid for over a month using various wavelengths. It will be too far to see from Earth soon, but NASA plans to track it again with the James Webb Space Telescope later this year.

Thankfully, new data has lowered the impact risk to less than 1 per cent, and 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth. However, there remains a 3.8 per cent chance it could hit the Moon, though that wouldn't affect the Moon’s orbit.

NASA's planetary defense plan

NASA is emphasizing the importance of tracking Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). It’s building a new mission called the NEO Surveyor, the first space telescope dedicated to identifying dangerous asteroids. The mission is set to launch in late 2027.

All data from the mission will be shared publicly so scientists around the world can monitor threats. James Gerbs Bauer from the University of Maryland said that open science and global cooperation are key to preventing disaster.

Why this matters

Although the chance of an asteroid strike is low, the consequences could be huge. That’s why early detection is critical. NASA continues to encourage data sharing through global platforms like the Minor Planet Center, helping experts evaluate threats and keep Earth safe.