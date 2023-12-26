Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA releases Space Security best practices guide to strengthen cybersecurity

NASA, the United States space agency has recently unveiled its Space Security Best Practices Guide, marking a significant step to enhance cybersecurity measures for both public and private sector space activities. With the rising interconnected space missions and technologies, the guide has been designed to serve as a valuable resource to bolster the security of the executed space missions.

Space Mission Security

Space missions have become more interconnected over time, and NASA's Space Security Best Practices Guide represents a crucial milestone when it comes to the agency's commitment towards ensuring the longevity and resilience of space missions. The guide further offers security guidance which applies to the missions, projects and programs.

Protecting against threats

Misty Finical, Deputy Principal Advisor for Enterprise Protection at NASA, further emphasized the agency's recognition of the importance of safeguarding space missions from potential threats. The guide has been the collaborative effort for establishing principles which could identify and mitigate the risks, ensuring the ongoing success of missions within and beyond Earth's orbit.

Addressing integration and challenges

As space systems are becoming more interconnected- in terms of information systems and operational technologies, new possibilities arise for communicating, working and gathering data in space. Although these complex systems also come with vulnerabilities, NASA's guide has further aimed at providing the best practices for adapting to these challenges by implementing robust safety and security measures.

Feedback and future versions of Community

NASA has planned to gather feedback from the space community to incorporate it into future iterations of the guide. The collaborative effort looks forward to continuously enhancing space mission cybersecurity and further addressing threats in the dynamic space environment. NASA also issued a new space security best practices guide

IANS

