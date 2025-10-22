NASA sending Orion ‘Integrity’ spacecraft on Artemis II Rocket for 2026 Moon mission NASA has installed the Orion spacecraft ‘Integrity’ atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, marking a major step toward the Artemis II mission- the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years. The mission, targeting a 2026 launch, will send four astronauts around the Moon to test critical systems.

New Delhi:

NASA's Artemis II mission, an upcoming moon mission which is set to carry four astronauts, is aiming to advance the path to the Moon for establishing a long-term presence. The space agency will be working on a significant milestone with the successful stacking of the Orion spacecraft ‘Integrity’ on top of the mighty Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

As per the information available, Milestone will complete the main hardware assembly, which will take NASA a step ahead towards its first crewed mission to the moon after years, since the Apollo days.

Sean Duffy, the acting NASA Administrator, announced the development and further described it as a momentous day, which will bring the mission closer to its scheduled launch in early 2026.

The Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft will transport four astronauts and will take off for a 10-day trip around the Moon to test life propulsion, navigation systems and support.

Artemis II: First crewed test flight around the Moon

Artemis II will be NASA's initial crewed flight test of the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket. The mission will be testing spacecraft systems in actual deep-space conditions in order to prepare the way for Artemis III – the next spacecraft in line, which will focus on landing astronauts on the Moon's surface.

The four-person crew will consist of NASA astronauts:

Reid Wiseman

Victor Glover

Christina Koch

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen

They will take a free-return trajectory orbit around the Moon for the astronauts, with a path that returns the spacecraft to Earth without the need for propulsion back, which will provide crew safety during the testing.

Returning humans to the moon after decades

Highlighting the importance of the mission in getting ready for long-duration human spaceflight and stays, Duffy said, "This installation puts NASA on the path to sending humans back to the lunar neighbourhood for the first time in more than 50 years."

The Orion ‘Integrity’ module will supply life support, navigation and communications, all during the flight. Now that the spacecraft is stacked atop the SLS, NASA engineers will start final integration and system testing before launch.

Constructing the future of lunar exploration

The Artemis programme is NASA's renewed commitment to sustainable exploration of the Moon. Artemis II will fly all the major systems before future crewed landings and eventually to Mars.

NASA has started the final preparations for the next step in humanity's journey around the Moon with the Orion spacecraft in position.