ISRO chief confirms Gaganyaan 2027 launch, details future space goals ISRO Chief V Narayanan confirmed to PTI that Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight mission, remains on track for its 2027 launch.

New Delhi: ISRO Chief V Narayanan recently provided an update to PTI on India's major space objectives, confirming the launch schedule for the country's first human spaceflight mission and outlining ambitious goals for lunar exploration and international partnership. Gaganyaan and crewed lunar mission Gaganyaan on Track: India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, remains on track for its launch in 2027, according to the ISRO Chief.

2040 Lunar Goal: The Prime Minister aims for India's first crewed lunar mission by 2040. Following this, ISRO will be in a position to take citizens to the Moon and back. International strategy and data insights International Collaboration: India is open to international collaborations in space based on its scientific and strategic priorities.

Aditya L1 Success: The Aditya L1 mission has already yielded over 15 terabits of solar data, providing deep insights into coronal mass ejections and space weather.

Global Standing: The Chief noted that India ranks number one in nine space categories globally, from finding water on the Moon to achieving the first soft landing near the lunar south pole. Future infrastructure needs Heavy-Lift Rocket: ISRO needs to focus on building a rocket capable of lifting 80,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit to support its future ambitions.

Commercial Success: Underscoring India's reliability in space, the ISRO Chief stated that the agency has successfully launched 433 satellites belonging to 34 countries commercially.