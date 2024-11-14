Follow us on Image Source : NASA NASA data provides crucial insights for tackling rising sea levels globally

Coastal communities across the world are facing the harsh realities of rising sea levels, threatening infrastructure and daily life. In response to this growing crisis, NASA has partnered with global organizations such as the US Department of Defense, the World Bank, and the United Nations to provide detailed and actionable data on global sea level rise. Here’s a closer look at how NASA’s data is empowering communities to plan for the future.

NASA Collaborates with Global Agencies for Sea-Level Data

NASA has released a comprehensive tool designed to help governments and organizations around the world combat the challenges posed by rising sea levels. Collaborating with institutions like the US Department of Defense, the World Bank, and the United Nations, NASA’s Earth Information Center offers future projections on sea levels and potential flooding scenarios up to the year 2150. This data combines satellite monitoring, ice sheet dynamics, and computer modelling, making it a key resource for planning and policy-making.

Global Institutions using NASA’s data for strategic planning

The data gathered by NASA is already being used by global bodies to shape policy and strategies for vulnerable coastal regions. The World Bank has incorporated NASA’s sea level projections into its Climate Risk Profiles, which are used to assess countries most at risk. The U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of State are also utilizing the data to prepare for impacts on military bases and in disaster response planning for international allies.

A critical resource for climate resilience

Selwin Hart, the Assistant Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the United Nations on climate action emphasized that NASA’s sea level data is “critical for protecting lives and livelihoods.” The data not only underscores the urgent need for action but also highlights the disparity between the global warming limit of 1.5 degree C and current climate policy projections.

Rising sea levels: An accelerating crisis

NASA’s data reveals that global sea levels are rising at an accelerated rate. Since 1970, nearly all coastal nations have experienced rising sea levels, and this trend is only intensifying. Ben Hamlington, head of NASA's Sea Level Change Team, noted that sea level increases have nearly doubled over the past three decades. Pacific Island nations, for instance, are expected to see at least a 15-centimetre rise in sea levels by 2050, with increased high tide flooding.

Anticipating future flooding with cutting-edge technology

NASA’s new data platform allows coastal communities around the world to anticipate future flooding events and prepare accordingly. According to Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director of NASA’s Ocean Physics Programme, this platform is a vital tool for communities to mitigate future risks and make informed decisions.

