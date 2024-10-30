NASA issues alert for 2 large asteroids approaching Earth today: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Astroid

NASA has recently issued an alert for two massive asteroids which are approaching the Earth, and are expected to make their closest approach today (October 30, 2024). While the space agency has frequently been monitoring such space objects, these two asteroids are standing out due to their size and the relatively close distance at which they will pass by Earth.

Key details of the two asteroids

The first asteroid, which has been identified as 2023 XY, is measured approximately 190 feet in diameter, comparable to the size of a commercial aeroplane.

The second asteroid, which has been identified as 2023 XR, has been around 270 feet in diameter, by putting it in the category of larger near-Earth objects.

Despite their significant size, NASA has confirmed that both will remain at a safe distance from Earth.

Safe distances: No need for panic

Although both asteroids will be close in astronomical terms, they will still pass safely by Earth at several million kilometres away. NASA's continuous monitoring of near-Earth objects (NEOs) allows it to assess and predict asteroid paths, and there is no anticipated impact or risk from these two asteroids today. The agency uses its data to reassure the public that no immediate danger is posed by these objects.

Monitoring and future precautions

NASA's alert system for NEOs helps prepare for any potential future risks, however minimal. With advanced tracking and monitoring systems, scientists can predict the movement of such asteroids, reducing the likelihood of unexpected threats. This alert serves as a reminder of NASA’s vigilance and the importance of ongoing research into planetary defence.

